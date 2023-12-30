2023 Sporting Moments In Pictures

2023 was marked by outstanding sporting achievements, shattered records, and the crowning of new champions, all captured by photographers documenting every significant twist and turn.

IMAGE: The dejected Indian cricketers after losing the World Cup 2023 final against Australia in Ahmedabad, November 19, 2023. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India once again faced disappointment in a world event final, falling short against Australia despite entering as favourites with a perfect league record. The title clash highlighted that form alone isn't sufficient in a winner-takes-all match.

IMAGE: Could this be the last ODI World Cup for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia's superior preparation and flawless execution outshone India, who struggled after losing the toss on what seemed to be a dry pitch. Despite consistent success in league stages, India has been unable to secure a major title since the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, and relay squad consisting of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh celebrate their Asian Games medals together in style. Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/X

Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic javelin throw champion, continued to add to his accolades by securing gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The 26-year-old athlete, a source of national pride, not only retained his Olympic title but also secured India's first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championships earlier this year.

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty joined the elite list of Indian world number ones, including the legendary Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Badminton sensations Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy, popularly known as Sat-Chi, showcased remarkable coordination and skill on the global stage. In 2023, they clinched three Badminton World Federation titles: The Swiss Open, the Indonesia Open, and the Korea Open.

Their achievements include securing India's first-ever badminton gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and winning the Asian Championships gold in April. Notably, in October, they made history as the first Indian doubles pair to attain the world number one ranking in BWF.

IMAGE: England's Alex Greenwood in action with Denmark's Janni Thomsen. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

In soccer, the Women's World Cup set numerous attendance and viewership records, but Spain's victory was marred by a sexism storm that garnered global headlines.

IMAGE: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after his club won the Champions League. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Manchester City secured their first-ever Champions League trophy en route to the treble, while Napoli lifted their first Serie A title in 33 years.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic took his Grand Slam tally to 24, matching Margaret Court with the most major singles crowns, and won the ATP Finals title for a record seventh time, finishing the year as number one. Photograph: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic's quest to establish himself as the greatest-ever men's tennis player was a highlight of the tennis season, winning three major titles despite losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz. Coco Gauff emerged as a rising star in the women's game by winning the US Open in front of adoring home fans.

IMAGE: Portugal's Steevy Cerqueira before the match. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

In rugby, South Africa lifted their fourth Rugby World Cup to become the most successful team in the tournament's history, while Australia secured record-extending titles in the men's and women's cricket World Cups.

IMAGE: AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda in action during practice. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Max Verstappen and Francesco Bagnaia successfully defended their championships in Formula One and MotoGP respectively.

IMAGE: The United States perform during the Acrobatic Routine at the World Swimming Championships. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Athletes and swimmers showcased their prowess at the World Championships in swimming and athletics, along with impressive performances at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Pan American Games in Santiago.

IMAGE: Sha'carri Richardson of the US celebrates with her medal after winning gold at the World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Performers at the Asian Games closing ceremony in Hangzhou, China. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters