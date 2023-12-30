2023 Sporting Moments In Pictures

2023 was marked by outstanding sporting achievements, shattered records, and the crowning of new champions, all captured by photographers documenting every significant twist and turn.
India once again faced disappointment in a world event final, falling short against Australia despite entering as favourites with a perfect league record. The title clash highlighted that form alone isn't sufficient in a winner-takes-all match.
Australia's superior preparation and flawless execution outshone India, who struggled after losing the toss on what seemed to be a dry pitch. Despite consistent success in league stages, India has been unable to secure a major title since the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.
Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic javelin throw champion, continued to add to his accolades by securing gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The 26-year-old athlete, a source of national pride, not only retained his Olympic title but also secured India's first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championships earlier this year.
Badminton sensations Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy, popularly known as Sat-Chi, showcased remarkable coordination and skill on the global stage. In 2023, they clinched three Badminton World Federation titles: The Swiss Open, the Indonesia Open, and the Korea Open.
Their achievements include securing India's first-ever badminton gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and winning the Asian Championships gold in April. Notably, in October, they made history as the first Indian doubles pair to attain the world number one ranking in BWF.
In soccer, the Women's World Cup set numerous attendance and viewership records, but Spain's victory was marred by a sexism storm that garnered global headlines.
Manchester City secured their first-ever Champions League trophy en route to the treble, while Napoli lifted their first Serie A title in 33 years.
Novak Djokovic's quest to establish himself as the greatest-ever men's tennis player was a highlight of the tennis season, winning three major titles despite losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz. Coco Gauff emerged as a rising star in the women's game by winning the US Open in front of adoring home fans.
In rugby, South Africa lifted their fourth Rugby World Cup to become the most successful team in the tournament's history, while Australia secured record-extending titles in the men's and women's cricket World Cups.
Max Verstappen and Francesco Bagnaia successfully defended their championships in Formula One and MotoGP respectively.
Athletes and swimmers showcased their prowess at the World Championships in swimming and athletics, along with impressive performances at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Pan American Games in Santiago.