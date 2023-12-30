News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PCB to take up Rizwan's controversial dismissal with ICC

PCB to take up Rizwan's controversial dismissal with ICC

December 30, 2023 11:56 IST
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan was controversially dismissed via DRS on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Australia at the MCG 

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan was controversially dismissed via DRS on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Australia at the MCG. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Following the controversial dismissal of Mohammed Rizwan in the second Test against Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take up issues pertaining to umpiring and use of technology with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

On Friday, the on-field umpire refused to give Rizwan out after Australian captain and pacer Pat Cummins appealed for a caught behind, but the home side managed to overturn the decision through the DRS.

 

However, the Pakistan camp was less than happy about the reversal of the decision after the ‘Snickometer' showed a spike on it when the ball was just above the wrist of Rizwan.

A reliable source within the PCB said the Board chief Zaka Ashraf had a conversation with team director Mohammed Hafeez, who conveyed some points to him about the umpiring and the use of technology during the Melbourne Test which they lost by 79 runs.

Now, the PCB is all set to raise those points with the global governing body.

All rules and regulations governing cricket and the use of technology on the field is approved by the ICC Executive Board after being vetted by the MCC Cricket Committee and ICC Cricket Committee.

Replays and the ‘Snickometer' showed a spike on it when the ball was just above the wrist of Rizwan.

IMAGE: Replays and the ‘Snickometer' showed a spike on it when the ball was just above the wrist of Rizwan. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Hafeez was visibly upset during the post-match press conference at the MCG on Friday, while stressing on the need to highlight inconsistent umpiring and the challenges of technology which had influenced the outcome of the Test.

“If you look at the entire game, there were very inconsistent decisions by the umpires. We play this beautiful game of cricket with natural instinct, and we all know the basics of the game. However, at times, it feels like the focus is more on technology than on the actual cricket being played. I believe this is an area that needs to be addressed,” he Hafeez had said.

The former also reiterated the need for clarity and certainty in the sport.

“I am not against technology in the game. But if it brings doubt and confusion, it is not acceptable. Some decisions were not understandable. The ball hitting the stumps is always out. I will never understand why there is an umpire's call,” he detailed.

Hafeez said he had a talk with Rizwan and the wicketkeeper batter told him that the ball did not touch his gloves, and there should be conclusive evidence to overturn the decision of the on-field umpire.

