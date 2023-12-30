News
Warner's not a selector, Aus coach McDonald says

Warner's not a selector, Aus coach McDonald says

Source: PTI
December 30, 2023 11:18 IST
'All options will be considered. We're not going to make the decision until the deadline, which will be the West Indies game.'

Cameron Green is being considered for the opening slot following David Warmer's departure 

IMAGE: Australia are considering Cameron Green for the opening slot following David Warmer's departure. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

David Warner might have endorsed Marcus Harris as his successor for opening slot in Tests, but Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said they are considering a lot more options and Cameron Green is also in contention.

Warner will retire from Test cricket after the third match against Pakistan at Sydney beginning on January 3.

 

There have been a lot of debates as to who should replace Warner at the top with the names of Harris, Green, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft doing the rounds.

“Davey's not a selector. I remember back to when Davey endorsed Matt Renshaw, so I think the next one will probably be Cam Bancroft and then Cameron Green and he'll have all bases covered.

"But it's great when a fellow player endorses someone else internally. It means that they've probably excluded other players as well, but he was asked his opinion and we're happy with him expressing that,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Australia's next Test assignment is against West Indies and McDonald said a decision on Warner's successor will be taken well in time for that series.

“All options will be considered. We're not going to make the decision until the deadline, which will be the West Indies game.

"Cameron Green, as a discussion around who are the best six batters, has definitely been in the conversation,” McDonald said.

McDonald also confirmed that Warner will miss the ODIs and T20Is against the Windies in early February in order to play for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 in the UAE.

He said Cricket Australia has been looking into the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) request of Warner.

