News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA in T20 WC final is 'destructive poetry in motion'

SA in T20 WC final is 'destructive poetry in motion'

Source: PTI
June 27, 2024 15:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's emotional down here, we're in final: Steyn, Smith laud SA for T20 WC final entry

South Africa

Photograph: Kind Courtesy South Africa Cricket / X

Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn are all too familiar with the heartbreak of being a South African in ICC events, and as the Proteas broke the jinx by entering their maiden T20 World Cup final, both men felt emotionally overwhelmed.

South Africa handed a nine-wicket thrashing to Afghanistan in the semifinals in Tarouba, Trinidad to make the final after seven semifinal disappointments of the past.

"We are in the finals. Couldn't be happier for @AidzMarkaram and the team, one more to go," wrote former skipper Smith on his X account, tagging current captain Aiden Markram.

Steyn, the premier fast bowler of his time, was as delighted to see his country in the showpiece's final, and lauded the pace bowlers for producing a brilliant effort to bowl out the Afghans for a feeble 56.

 

"It's emotional down here. We're into a final. Proteas with the bit between their teeth!"

"It's been destructive poetry in motion. Beautiful to watch," Steyn scribbled on his X handle.

The South African government too congratulated the team for achieving a historic feat.

"Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA on reaching the finals in the T20 World Cup for the first time beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also lauded the rivals for reaching the title clash, even though they were crestfallen by the result in the semifinals.

"Not exactly the ending we hoped for in this T20 World Cup. But hats off to #AfghanAtalan for an unforgettable performance throughout the event.

"Congratulations to @ProteasMenCSA for securing their first-ever final berth in World Cup cricket." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
South Africa's painful past in World Cups!
South Africa's painful past in World Cups!
South Africa not 'scared' of playing in final: Markram
South Africa not 'scared' of playing in final: Markram
PIX: South Africa maul Afghans; reach first WC final
PIX: South Africa maul Afghans; reach first WC final
Manesar Warehouse case: Amazon to take proper action
Manesar Warehouse case: Amazon to take proper action
Gukesh starts strong in Superbet Classic
Gukesh starts strong in Superbet Classic
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 4th in over a week
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 4th in over a week
Emergency reference avoidable, Rahul tells LS Speaker
Emergency reference avoidable, Rahul tells LS Speaker

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

'This team can win trophies': Markram

'This team can win trophies': Markram

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances