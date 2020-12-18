News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA confirm two COVID-19 cases ahead of Lanka series

SA confirm two COVID-19 cases ahead of Lanka series

December 18, 2020 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: South Africa play the first Test against Sri Lanka on Boxing Day. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa have confirmed two unnamed players have Tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka that starts in Pretoria on Boxing Day, forcing the call-up of a trio of players as replacements.

The positive Tests were announced on Friday, a day before the team is due to enter a bio-bubble on the Highveld and follows a number of cases in domestic cricket that have sparked alarm.

"The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the COVID-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect," Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

 

"CSA can also confirm that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted."

The selectors have added uncapped batsman Raynard van Tonder, seamer Lutho Sipamla and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to the squad.

Former South Africa Under-19 captain Van Tonder, 22, has been in a rich vein of form in the domestic four-day competition, scoring 604 runs at an average 67.11 this season, including a double-hundred just this week.

Sipamla has been capped before in white-ball cricket but earns his first Test call-up, while Pretorius has recovered from a hamstring injury that had made him a doubt for the series.

Cricket South Africa postponed the latest set of four-day domestic games that were scheduled to be played from Dec. 20-23 after a number of cases were revealed in the previous round of matches, in which some members of the Test squad played.

The positive Tests are more COVID woe for the country's cricket team after England postponed a One-Day International series earlier this month over concerns around their bio-secure environment.

Sri Lanka have already expressed some nervousness over the tour as they host England in a money-spinning two-Test home series that starts just seven days after the completion of the second Test against South Africa. That second Test takes place in Johannesburg from Jan. 3.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India vs Aus, Pink-ball Test: Images from Day 2
India vs Aus, Pink-ball Test: Images from Day 2
It's a YES! Sharapova engaged to British businessman
It's a YES! Sharapova engaged to British businessman
'All-rounder' Bumrah is a busy man in Adelaide
'All-rounder' Bumrah is a busy man in Adelaide
Jamshedpur hand NEUFC first defeat in landmark game
Jamshedpur hand NEUFC first defeat in landmark game
Here's some great news for India's internet users
Here's some great news for India's internet users
Farmer enacts 'symbolic suicide' in Noida
Farmer enacts 'symbolic suicide' in Noida
Gamble to open with Wade backfired: Border
Gamble to open with Wade backfired: Border

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Ashwin pays no heed to comparisons with contemporaries

Ashwin pays no heed to comparisons with contemporaries

Bowlers shine to put India on top on Day 2

Bowlers shine to put India on top on Day 2

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use