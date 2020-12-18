Ashwin pays no heed to comparisons with contemporaries

December 18, 2020 22:02 IST

Asserts he has ‘performed well abroad in the last 18 months’.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his India teammates after catching Travis Head off his own bowling. Ashwin said that one needs to factor in that when a spinner plays abroad, there are two jobs -- containment and taking wickets. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin observed that the Adelaide Oval pitch for the ongoing day/night Test against Australia is similar to the one used here in 2018-19, which gets "better for batting" as the match progresses.

Ashwin took 4 for 55 as Australia were bowled out for 191 in reply to India's first-innings total of 244 on the second day of the pink ball match.

"Going by what happened last time, the wicket becomes better to bat as the Test match goes on," Ashwin said during a virtual media conference.

"I felt it played best for the batter on the fifth day last time. when we went into the Test match, we felt that we are in a similar sort of situation like last time," he added.

From the last time, he felt the grass cover may have been slightly thicker and the match situation also looks pretty similar if one goes by India's first-innings score two years ago.

"...I think we made 250 last time and we were six runs shorter this time, so we knew that we are in the contest."

He also shrugged off the comparisons with his contemporaries like Nathan Lyon and Moeen Ali.

"Sometimes comparisons and the way we look at things are very skewed. Do we ask batsmen to go and watch Steve Smith bat and replicate that all the time when we tour Australia? Nobody does that to Alastair Cook or Joe Root," the eloquent off-spinner counter-questioned.

"I think we are all aware that everybody skins cat differently. Obviously, you can learn. There is no stoppage or anything. You can always learn from people as to how they go about their business," he said on Friday.

Nathan Lyon also looked potent during the Indian innings but Ashwin feels that both are different types of bowlers.

"I think every spinner is different and it can be blown out of context as to how one approaches his trade.

"Nathan and I we both bowled very differently and we are different bowlers and successful in our own ways. For me it's not about trajectory so much, it's about trying to have those change ups and making it difficult for the batsmen to score.

"If you are playing four bowlers, my job is to hold one end up and protect the fast bowlers and also go for wickets if I get enough assistance. So it become my job to make life difficult for the batsmen," he said.

Ashwin said that one needs to factor in that when a spinner plays abroad, there are two jobs -- containment and taking wickets.

"I have always maintained especially when you play abroad, passages of play needs to go your way because you are doing a twin job, and doing it against conditions.

"As far as I am concerned, I see if I can learn and put in earnest effort is all that I can do. How people perceive it is for them to do," said the man known for his plain speaking.

Ashwin, who is India's fourth highest wicket-taker, also didn't forget to mention that contrary to popular belief, he has always had good performances abroad.

"If you look at the last two years, if people don't reflect upon a couple of not so great situations or matches, I have pretty much had decent outings every time I have gone on to play abroad in the last 18 months."