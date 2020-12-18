India vs Aus, Pink-ball Test: Images from Day 2

December 18, 2020 12:20 IST

Images from Day 2 of the Pink-ball first Test between Australia and India, in Adelaide, on Friday.

IMAGE: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Australia opener Joe Burns leg before wicket during Day 2 of the first Test, at the Adelaide Oval, on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant opening spell to send back Australia's openers, leaving the hosts tottering at 35 for 2, after their pacers dismissed India for 244, in an eventful first session on Day 2 of the Day/Night first Test in Adelaide, on Friday.

Joe Burns (8 off 41 balls) and Mathew Wade (8 off 51 balls) were prepared to play the tough waiting game till Bumrah (8-5-8-2) bowled fast and full to trap both of them leg before, as India ended on the right side of 'Umpires Call' on both occasions.

Umesh Yadav (6-4-6-0) and Mohammed Shami (9-0-19-0) also kept things tight although they were a little more on the shorter side during the session compared to Bumrah, who reaped dividends for bowling fuller deliveries.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Mathew Wade leg before wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Marnus Labuschagne (16 batting, 15 balls) lived a charmed life as Wriddhiman Saha, touted as the best wicketkeeper in world, missed a tough but gettable caught behind off Bumrah.

Labuschagne was insanely lucky as Bumrah then dropped a dolly at fine leg after the batsman mis-timed a pull shot off Shami.

He went into the break with Steve Smith (1 batting, 7 balls) for company.

IMAGE: Australia opener Joe Burns found the going tough from the start of his innings. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Australian openers were ready to stay put and wait, but Bumrah angled a fuller one into Wade, which rapped him on the pads as he tried to whip it to mid-wicket.

Burns, the man going through a bad patch, also did all the hard work before Bumrah fired one fast and full into the block-hole and got the decision in his favour.

At the start of the day, India's tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded in just 93.1 overs.

Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for the addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah exults after trapping Mathew Wade leg before wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India lost seven wickets for 56 runs, starting with skipper Virat Kohli's run-out, caused by a poor call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

On Friday morning, Ravichandran Ashwin (15) got one to rear up from a length as Cummins got his second wicket and India's seventh in the first over of the day.

Saha (9) also did not trouble the scorers, getting out on his overnight tally while chasing a wide delivery from Starc.

Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hit a boundary each but that was just tail-enders' bravado as the innings folded after just 25 balls on the second day.

If one goes by how the pink ball matches at Adelaide have panned out, India have scored at least 75 runs less than what should have been a fighting first innings total.

In the end, Kohli's dismissal might just cost them dearly.