HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gaikwad's Record-Breaking Reply To Selectors

Gaikwad's Record-Breaking Reply To Selectors

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 09, 2026 10:40 IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Despite his red-hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and his maiden ODI century against South Africa last month, Ruturaj Gaikwad was not picked for the three match series against New Zealand. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Eager to prove a point after his surprising omission from India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series, Maharashtra's run-machine Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his scorching form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Gaikwad starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 134 to guide Maharashtra to a five run victory against Goa in Jaipur on Thursday, January 8, 2026, etching his name in the record books.

This was the 28 year old's second century of this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy after he had scored 124 against Uttarakhand in December.

Overall, this was Gaikwad's 15th century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- equalling the record held by his Maharashtra team-mate Ankit Bawne's record for the most centuries in the national one-day tournament.

Remarkably, while Bawne has scored 15 in 101 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, Gaikwad achieved the feat in just 59 matches.

Gaikwad has been one of the leading batters in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having amassed 3,336 runs in 59 matches, averaging 65.41 at a strike rate of 105.00.

Overall, in List A cricket he has piled up 5,060 runs in 99 matches at an average of 45.59, with 20 centuries and 19 fifties.

He earned a deserved call-up to the Indian ODI team for the South Africa series last year after a long wait of nearly two years. He made most of the rare opportunity, scoring a brilliant 105 from 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes.

However, despite the century he was dropped for the next series with a fit-again Shreyas Iyer preferred for the middle order slot in the ODI team.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat
Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat
Childhood Friends Clash: Arjun Gets Shaw Out
Childhood Friends Clash: Arjun Gets Shaw Out
Kohli Hits The Nets Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs
Kohli Hits The Nets Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs
Fans Swarm Virat Kohli At Vadodara Airport
Fans Swarm Virat Kohli At Vadodara Airport
Suryakumar Flops Again!
Suryakumar Flops Again!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra1:08

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra

WATCH: Leopard Enters Residential House in Prayagraj4:13

WATCH: Leopard Enters Residential House in Prayagraj

Taskaree: Sharad Kelkar reveals how Neeraj Pandey's 'strong' scripts make acting easier3:34

Taskaree: Sharad Kelkar reveals how Neeraj Pandey's...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO