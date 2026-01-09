Gaikwad's Record-Breaking Reply To Selectors

IMAGE: Despite his red-hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and his maiden ODI century against South Africa last month, Ruturaj Gaikwad was not picked for the three match series against New Zealand. Photograph: ANI Photo

Eager to prove a point after his surprising omission from India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series, Maharashtra's run-machine Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his scorching form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Gaikwad starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 134 to guide Maharashtra to a five run victory against Goa in Jaipur on Thursday, January 8, 2026, etching his name in the record books.



This was the 28 year old's second century of this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy after he had scored 124 against Uttarakhand in December.

Overall, this was Gaikwad's 15th century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- equalling the record held by his Maharashtra team-mate Ankit Bawne's record for the most centuries in the national one-day tournament.



Remarkably, while Bawne has scored 15 in 101 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, Gaikwad achieved the feat in just 59 matches.



Gaikwad has been one of the leading batters in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having amassed 3,336 runs in 59 matches, averaging 65.41 at a strike rate of 105.00.

Overall, in List A cricket he has piled up 5,060 runs in 99 matches at an average of 45.59, with 20 centuries and 19 fifties.

He earned a deserved call-up to the Indian ODI team for the South Africa series last year after a long wait of nearly two years. He made most of the rare opportunity, scoring a brilliant 105 from 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes.

However, despite the century he was dropped for the next series with a fit-again Shreyas Iyer preferred for the middle order slot in the ODI team.