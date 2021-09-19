IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Images from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Dubai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates completing 50 during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, in Dubai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

The supremely-talented Ruturaj Gaikwad batted through the innings, scoring an unbeaten 58-ball 88, as Chennai Super Kings recovered from 7 for 3 to 156 for 6 against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, which resumed in Dubai, on Sunday.

Dwayne Bravo (23 off 8 balls) provided a late spark to enable Chennai put up a fighting total.

The 24-year-old Gaikwad added 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (26) to steady the ship after they lost skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the sixth over, with the score reading 24 for 4.

Gaikwad smashed nine fours and three sixes, while Bravo hit three maximums.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult celebrates with teammates after dismissing Faf du Plessis for a duck. Photograph: BCCI

CSK lost four wickets in the powerplay overs, including those of skipper Dhoni and the team's seasoned run-getter Suresh Raina, as three top-order batsmen failed to open their account.

Former champions Chennai had an inauspicious start as Trent Boult dismissed Faf du Plessis off the fifth delivery of the first over. The New Zealand pace spearhead had the veteran South African caught by backward point fielder Adam Milne, who was standing very fine, after the batsman had shaped himself up to play the cut shot.

One for one became two for two in the next over, as Milne got Moeen Ali, who slapped a slightly short ball straight to Saurabh Tiwary at cover.

IMAGE: Saurabh Tiwary reacts after catching Moeen Ali. Photograph: BCCI

The England all-rounder was all at sea as the ball seemed to stop when he went for his shot.

More trouble was in store for CSK when the three-time winners lost the big wicket of Raina in the third over. The experienced left-handed batsman, who has helped the team win so many matches in the past, was out to an irresponsible shot, miscuing one while trying to attack the Kiwi seamer.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu receives medical attention after being hit by a delivery from Adam Milne. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu retired hurt after taking a blow on his body to make matter worse for the Super Kings.

If that was not enough, holders Mumbai Indians piled more misery on CSK by sending veteran Dhoni back to the hut for a poor score.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock fails to hold on to a catch from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

The World Cup-winning Indian captain timed his shot well but, to his misfortune, Boult completed a well-judged catch at deep square leg, capping a forgettable powerplay for CSK.

After that, Gaikwad and Jadeja put together invaluable runs by mixing caution with aggression to give the team a total to defend against a side that was missing two of their big players, regular skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.