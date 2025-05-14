Rule Change! IPL Sides Allowed Temporary Signings

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
May 14, 2025 20:24 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc, who plays for Delhi Capitals, is unlikely to return for the remainder of IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday allowed teams to make temporary replacements in their squad for the remainder of the tournament considering the non-availability of a few foreign players owing to the forced rescheduling of the event.

IPL had to be suspended last week due to the India-Pakistan military conflict but the announcement of the ceasefire paved the way for its resumption on May 17.

As per the original schedule, the IPL final was to be held on May 25 but now it will take place on June 3, making it trickier for the players who had to report for national duty.

While a few players are not returning due to personal reasons, the likes of Jamie Overton, representing CSK this season, will stay back in the UK for the white-ball series against the West Indies at home.

In an email to franchises which was accessed by PTI, IPL informed the teams of the temporary replacement player option.

"... in the current situation, where we had to temporarily suspend IPL 2025, resulting in its completion beyond the earlier set-out date of May 25, 2025, we have reassessed the Replacement Player provisions.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament.

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year," IPL said in its note.

As per the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, players can be replaced if they are injured or ill, provided the injury or illness occurs during or before the 12th league match of the relevant team in that season.

 

"Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026. The replacements which were approved or taken before the suspended period will be eligible for retention ahead of 2026 player auction," the note added.

The rescheduling is likely to impact the preparation of South Africa and Australia for the World Test Championship final beginning at Lord's on June 11. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
