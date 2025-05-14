HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Buttler named in England squads for WI series

May 14, 2025 00:01 IST

British media reports said all 10 English players involved with the IPL will hold a meeting with the Professional Cricketers' Association over security arrangements for a potential return to India.

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Reports suggested that Jos Buttler would be joining his Gujarat Titans team ahead of the resumption on IPL on May 17. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

All-rounder Liam Dawson has returned to England's T20 squad for the first time since 2022, while Phil Salt was not selected by the England & Wales Cricket Board for the upcoming white-ball home series against West Indies.

England, who will play three ODIs and three T20 matches against West Indies between May 29 and June 10, have also recalled batting all-rounder Will Jacks to both squads led by Harry Brook, who was named white-ball captain last month.

 

Luke Wood and Tom Hartley, who have not played white-ball cricket for England since September 2023, have returned to the T20 and the ODI sides respectively.

Jacks, along with Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer, were playing in the Indian Premier League before its matches were suspended amid fighting between India and Pakistan.

The IPL will resume on May 17, with the final now set for June 3, which clashes with the ODI series against West Indies.

British media reports said all 10 English players involved with the IPL will hold a meeting with the Professional Cricketers' Association over security arrangements for a potential return to India.

Cricket Australia also said they are working with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on security arrangements with several of their players set to decide whether they will return to play the rest of the IPL season.

England will also play a four-day test with Zimbabwe, starting May 22 at Trent Bridge.

England squads:

ODI: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

T20: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
