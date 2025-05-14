HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » CSA shuts door on IPL playoff dreams for SA stars

CSA shuts door on IPL playoff dreams for SA stars

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 14, 2025 13:12 IST

x

South Africa

IMAGE: South African trio of David Miller, Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen catch up post-IPL clash. Photograph: BCCI

South African players who have been picked for the World Test Championship Final against Australia are likely to miss the IPL playoffs as the country's cricket board is standing firm on prioritising national duty over league commitments.

The BCCI confirmed on Monday that the IPL will resume on May 17 with the final slated for June 3.

However, the revised schedule has left players from WTC finalists Australia and South Africa in a tight spot. The franchises and the BCCI have urged foreign boards to make their players available for the remainder of the tournament.

 

CSA, however, has reiterated its commitment to WTC Final preparations.

"It is an individual decision, obviously, to return or to play or continue," CSA's director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe said during press conference.

"One thing we've made clear, and we are finalising this with the IPL and the BCCI, is sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC preparations."

"May 26 is the latest for the Test guys to come back. The original plans don't change because the No. 1 priority is the WTC final. We've been engaging with them over the last day or two to make sure we're all on the same page," he added.

Eight South African players -- Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Chalengers Bengaluru), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), Corbin Bosch (MI), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings) and Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad) -- have been named in the Proteas squad for the WTC Final, scheduled to start from June 11 in London.

Currently, GT, RCB, MI, PBKS, DC and LSG are in contention for an IPL playoff spot.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad echoed CSA's stance.

"Our initial agreement with IPL-BCCI was, with the final being on the 25th, our players would return on the 26th, so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th. As it stands, we're not budging on this. We want our players back on the 26th," he said.

"That is the ongoing conversations that are being had between people in a higher pay grade than I am. They're dealing with that. We want our players back on the 26th and hopefully that comes to fruition."

The IPL season was suspended on May 9 due to a military confrontation between India and Pakistan, triggered by the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. A ceasefire announced the following day paved the way for the tournament's resumption.

As per the new schedule, the league stage ends on May 27, with playoffs running from May 29 to June 3, dates that clash with CSA's WTC preparations.

While CSA has taken a strong position, Cricket Australia has allowed its players to decide individually, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to review its No Objection Certificates (NOCs). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

That Night In Dharamsala: 'We Need To Leave Now!'
That Night In Dharamsala: 'We Need To Leave Now!'
No show-sha baaji: Gavaskar wants IPL to tone down
No show-sha baaji: Gavaskar wants IPL to tone down
BCCI pushes for foreign stars' return as IPL resumes
BCCI pushes for foreign stars' return as IPL resumes
PCB confirms PSL return with new twist
PCB confirms PSL return with new twist
IPL to resume on May 17 with RCB vs KKR clash
IPL to resume on May 17 with RCB vs KKR clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained

webstory image 2

Vintage Kashmir: Portraits Of The Past

webstory image 3

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

VIDEOS

CBSE 12th Result: Savi Jain from UP secures 499 marks out of 5003:50

CBSE 12th Result: Savi Jain from UP secures 499 marks out...

Anushka-Virat back in Mumbai after visiting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan1:01

Anushka-Virat back in Mumbai after visiting Premanand...

Justice BR Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India4:03

Justice BR Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD