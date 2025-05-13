HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
WTC Final dilemma: Will Aussie stars return to IPL?

May 13, 2025

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood catches up with Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket Australia said on Tuesday it is working with the government as well as the Indian board on security arrangements with several players set to make a decision on whether to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it resumes this week.

The Twenty20 tournament was suspended last Friday amid the worst fighting between India and Pakistan in nearly three decades before a ceasefire was reached over the weekend.

India's board (BCCI) said on Monday the remaining 17 games would resume from May 17 with the final rescheduled for June 3.

 

That would leave some Australian players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Inglis with a quick turnaround for their World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's that begins eight days later.

"Following the announcement that the Indian Premier League will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Team management will work through preparation implications for the WTC Final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches.

"We are maintaining communication with the Australian government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
