HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Mustafizur Rahman becomes IPL's costliest Bangladeshi

Mustafizur Rahman becomes IPL's costliest Bangladeshi

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 16, 2025 21:40 IST

x

Mustafizur Rahman

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman sets IPL record for Bangladesh. Photograph: KKR/X

Kolkata Knight Riders made history at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday by securing Bangladesh pace ace Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore, the highest price ever paid for a Bangladeshi player. The aggressive bidding underscored the enduring demand for a bowler whose unique cutters and death-overs mastery remain among the most feared weapons in T20 cricket.

The fierce bidding reflected the premium placed on his rare skill set, with franchises once again backing the left-arm seamer’s ability to deliver under pressure.

Known as ‘The Fizz’, the 30-year-old has built a reputation around deceptive slower cutters, late movement and unerring accuracy at the death. He holds the record for the most wickets taken in death overs in T20 Internationals, reinforcing his value as one of the format’s most reliable closing bowlers.

 

Mustafizur first burst onto the global stage during the 2015 Bangladesh Premier League before producing a sensational international debut later that year, claiming 11 wickets in his first two ODIs against India -- a performance that powered Bangladesh to a historic series victory.

Entering the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Mustafizur immediately attracted interest. Delhi Capitals opened the bidding, followed closely by Chennai Super Kings, who leaned on their successful past association with the pacer. A tense duel ensued, with the price rapidly crossing Rs 5 crore before KKR eventually outmanoeuvred the field.

Since making his IPL debut in 2016, Mustafizur has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. His maiden season remains a landmark, as he became the first overseas player to be named Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Across 308 T20 matches, Mustafizur has taken 387 wickets at an economy rate of 7.43. In the IPL, he has claimed 65 wickets from 60 matches at an economy of 8.13, including a four-wicket haul.

Mustafizur is also the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to turn out for the Knight Riders, following Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan -- a title winner with KKR in 2012 and 2014 and Litton Das.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL auction: CSK buy Sarfaraz, DC get Shaw for Rs 75 lakh
IPL auction: CSK buy Sarfaraz, DC get Shaw for Rs 75 lakh
Why DC chased Miller, Duckett and Nabi
Why DC chased Miller, Duckett and Nabi
'Ami KKR': Cameron Green's first message after IPL auction
'Ami KKR': Cameron Green's first message after IPL auction
CSK's Youth Gamble Signals Post-Dhoni Thinking
CSK's Youth Gamble Signals Post-Dhoni Thinking
Why CSK splurged Rs 28.4cr on Kartik and Prashant
Why CSK splurged Rs 28.4cr on Kartik and Prashant

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Meloni couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the President of Mozambique!0:26

Meloni couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the...

In Special Gesture, Jordan Crown Prince Drives PM Modi To Museum0:22

In Special Gesture, Jordan Crown Prince Drives PM Modi To...

Indian Army Shows Pakistani Drone Seized in Operation Sindoor2:11

Indian Army Shows Pakistani Drone Seized in Operation...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO