Mustafizur Rahman becomes IPL's costliest Bangladeshi

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman sets IPL record for Bangladesh. Photograph: KKR/X

Kolkata Knight Riders made history at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday by securing Bangladesh pace ace Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore, the highest price ever paid for a Bangladeshi player. The aggressive bidding underscored the enduring demand for a bowler whose unique cutters and death-overs mastery remain among the most feared weapons in T20 cricket.

The fierce bidding reflected the premium placed on his rare skill set, with franchises once again backing the left-arm seamer’s ability to deliver under pressure.

Known as ‘The Fizz’, the 30-year-old has built a reputation around deceptive slower cutters, late movement and unerring accuracy at the death. He holds the record for the most wickets taken in death overs in T20 Internationals, reinforcing his value as one of the format’s most reliable closing bowlers.

Mustafizur first burst onto the global stage during the 2015 Bangladesh Premier League before producing a sensational international debut later that year, claiming 11 wickets in his first two ODIs against India -- a performance that powered Bangladesh to a historic series victory.

Entering the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Mustafizur immediately attracted interest. Delhi Capitals opened the bidding, followed closely by Chennai Super Kings, who leaned on their successful past association with the pacer. A tense duel ensued, with the price rapidly crossing Rs 5 crore before KKR eventually outmanoeuvred the field.

Since making his IPL debut in 2016, Mustafizur has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. His maiden season remains a landmark, as he became the first overseas player to be named Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Across 308 T20 matches, Mustafizur has taken 387 wickets at an economy rate of 7.43. In the IPL, he has claimed 65 wickets from 60 matches at an economy of 8.13, including a four-wicket haul.

Mustafizur is also the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to turn out for the Knight Riders, following Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan -- a title winner with KKR in 2012 and 2014 and Litton Das.