Roy to miss England's next two World Cup games

June 17, 2019 18:12 IST

The England opener will miss the matches against Afghanistan on Tuesday and Sri Lanka on Friday.

IMAGE: The MRI confirmed that Jason Roy has suffered a hamstring tear, said England and Wales Cricket Board. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

England batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of their next two World Cup matches after tearing his hamstring in Friday's win over West Indies while captain Eoin Morgan's back problem will be monitored, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Opener Roy, who left the field early in West Indies' innings and did not bat, will miss the matches against Afghanistan on Tuesday and Sri Lanka on Friday.



"Jason Roy... underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London. The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week," the ECB said in a statement.



Roy had come into the contest on the back of a superb 153 against Bangladesh at Cardiff but his replacement as opener Joe Root impressed with an unbeaten century that sealed an eight-wicket win for the hosts.



There was better news for England regarding skipper Morgan, who suffered a back spasm in the West Indies match.



"The spasm has settled down and (he) will be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of the next match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford," the ECB added.



England are fourth in the table with six points from four matches.