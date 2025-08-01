In Thorpe's Memory: Root Offers a Hug That Said It All

A Day for Thorpey: England Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Graham Thorpe at The Oval

IMAGE: Joe Root hugs Emma Thorpe, the daughter of former England cricketer Graham Thorpe on 'A Day for Thorpey' ahead of the day's play. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England turned Day 2 of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval into something far bigger than cricket.

Wearing special headbands in memory of Graham Thorpe, they honoured not just a legend of the game, but a man whose courage and struggles have sparked an urgent conversation around mental health in sport.

The initiative, titled ‘A Day for Thorpey,’ is being held to honour Thorpe’s legacy and raise awareness around mental health. The headbands — which resemble the iconic one Thorpe often wore during his playing days — have been co-designed with his family. Proceeds from the limited-edition headbands will go to Mind, a UK-based mental health charity.

Thorpe, who passed away at the age of 55 on August 4, 2024, battled severe depression and anxiety for several years. His wife Amanda has publicly shared the struggles he faced, in hopes of shedding light on mental health challenges — especially in high-performance environments like professional sport.

A left-handed batting stalwart, Thorpe made his international debut in 1993 and quickly established himself as one of England’s most dependable batters through the 1990s and early 2000s. Over the course of a 100-Test career, he amassed 6,744 runs at an impressive average of 44.66, including 16 centuries and a highest score of 200 not out. He also featured in 82 ODIs, scoring 2,380 runs with 21 fifties.

IMAGE: Amanda Thorpe, wife of former England cricketer Graham Thorpe and their daughter Emma Thorpe ring the bell. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Beyond his playing days, Thorpe left a lasting impact as a coach — shaping the next generation of English stars, including Ben Stokes and Joe Root, during his time with the England Lions and the senior national team. He was also a legend at Surrey, where his cricketing journey began and flourished.