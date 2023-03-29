News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Root looking forward to his IPL debut

Root looking forward to his IPL debut

Source: PTI
March 29, 2023 17:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joe Root is set to make his IPL debut this season with Rajasthan Royals where he'll be teaming up with his England teammate Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Joe Root is set to make his IPL debut this season with Rajasthan Royals where he'll be teaming up with his England teammate Jos Buttler. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Ahead of his maiden IPL stint, Rajasthan Royals' star English recruit Joe Root has some surprise in for the opposition in the tournament beginning March 31.

"I'll try and be me as much as I can and try to be unpredictable for bowlers. I am sure I will smile and enjoy it, and will try to get the best out of myself," Root stated in a press release.

 

Ahead of a practice session here, the 32-year-old spoke about his new team.

"Everyone seems to want to create that feel around things that it's more than just performances on the field. They said they were delighted to get me in the auction..."

England's ex-Test cricket captain is looking forward to the season.

"It's an experience that you can't replicate anywhere else in the world. I've never experienced it before so it's all going to be very new to me, which, for an experienced player that's played a lot of international cricket, is really exciting."

"I've heard a lot of things. And I'm really looking forward to living it now."

Sharing his thoughts on the Royals' team, Root said; "Last year was an exceptional year for the franchise and I've always enjoyed watching Sanju (Samson) play. I think he's a hell of a talent and seems to keep growing every year as a player and as a leader."

The stylish batter also spoke about how he is preparing himself for the format.

"I'm just trying to be as consistent as I can be. You can always work on things slowly and in the background but ultimately you are trying to make sure that your strengths are as good as they possibly can be.

"And that you know you're switched on and ready for any situation and scenario that you find yourself in and you have that clarity under pressure."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
EXPLAINED: New Rule Changes In IPL 2023
EXPLAINED: New Rule Changes In IPL 2023
'I thought he was cocky and arrogant'
'I thought he was cocky and arrogant'
Bayliss wants his Punjab Kings to play with joy
Bayliss wants his Punjab Kings to play with joy
Vacuum in J-K needs to be filled, says CEC Kumar
Vacuum in J-K needs to be filled, says CEC Kumar
Don't mix politics, religion, hate speech will end: SC
Don't mix politics, religion, hate speech will end: SC
Bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 4 assembly seats on May 10
Bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 4 assembly seats on May 10
HC acquits all accused in 2008 Jaipur blasts case
HC acquits all accused in 2008 Jaipur blasts case

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Siraj best-placed Indian bowler in ODI rankings

Siraj best-placed Indian bowler in ODI rankings

Livingstone set to miss Punjab Kings' opener

Livingstone set to miss Punjab Kings' opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances