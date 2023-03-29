Siraj best-placed Indian bowler in ODI rankings

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who took a wicket each in the three matches, conceding a total of 62 runs off his 12 overs, overtook Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga for the top spot.

IMAGE: In the bowlers' list, Mohammed Siraj at number three was the only Indian in the top 10, headed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday moved up one rung to eighth in the batters' list, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya jumped 10 positions to be 76th among bowlers in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Shubman Gill remains India's best-placed batter at fifth spot, while Virat Kohli was at the seventh position.

The rankings considers performances till the Chennai ODI.

The batting chart was led by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa moved up three places to a career best sixth position after his match-winning haul of four for 45 in the third game against India in Chennai.

Player of the Series, with an aggregate of 194 runs, Mitchell Marsh also made gains, jumping fours slots to 51st position among batters.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan moved back to the top of the T20 rankings after leading his side to a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan in Sharjah.

Rashid, who took a wicket each in the three matches, conceding a total of 62 runs off his 12 overs, overtook Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga for the top spot.

Rashid grabbed the top spot for the first time in his career in February 2018 and was number one most recently in November last year.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who grabbed two wickets each in the first and third matches, is another Afghanistan spinner to move up two places to the eighth position, while fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi's five wickets in the series saw him climb 12 places to a career-best third.