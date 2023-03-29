News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Siraj best-placed Indian bowler in ODI rankings

Siraj best-placed Indian bowler in ODI rankings

Source: PTI
March 29, 2023 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who took a wicket each in the three matches, conceding a total of 62 runs off his 12 overs, overtook Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga for the top spot.

In the bowlers' list, Mohammed Siraj at number three was the only Indian in the top 10, headed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood.

IMAGE: In the bowlers' list, Mohammed Siraj at number three was the only Indian in the top 10, headed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday moved up one rung to eighth in the batters' list, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya jumped 10 positions to be 76th among bowlers in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Shubman Gill remains India's best-placed batter at fifth spot, while Virat Kohli was at the seventh position.

 

The rankings considers performances till the Chennai ODI.

The batting chart was led by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

In the bowlers' list, Mohammed Siraj at number three was the only Indian in the top 10, headed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa moved up three places to a career best sixth position after his match-winning haul of four for 45 in the third game against India in Chennai.

Player of the Series, with an aggregate of 194 runs, Mitchell Marsh also made gains, jumping fours slots to 51st position among batters. 

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan moved back to the top of the T20 rankings after leading his side to a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan in Sharjah.

Rashid, who took a wicket each in the three matches, conceding a total of 62 runs off his 12 overs, overtook Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga for the top spot.

Rashid grabbed the top spot for the first time in his career in February 2018 and was number one most recently in November last year.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who grabbed two wickets each in the first and third matches, is another Afghanistan spinner to move up two places to the eighth position, while fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi's five wickets in the series saw him climb 12 places to a career-best third.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bayliss wants his Punjab Kings to play with joy
Bayliss wants his Punjab Kings to play with joy
Hazlewood on his on-field battles with Pujara
Hazlewood on his on-field battles with Pujara
Stars Who Will Miss IPL 2023
Stars Who Will Miss IPL 2023
Officer threatened to eliminate me: Atiq's brother
Officer threatened to eliminate me: Atiq's brother
Akhilesh visits UP zoo with sarus' friend Arif, but...
Akhilesh visits UP zoo with sarus' friend Arif, but...
Rohit's advice to young players...
Rohit's advice to young players...
6 Punjab police officers shifted for Amritpal's escape
6 Punjab police officers shifted for Amritpal's escape

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Half-fit Stokes a cause for concern for CSK?

Half-fit Stokes a cause for concern for CSK?

'I thought he was cocky and arrogant'

'I thought he was cocky and arrogant'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances