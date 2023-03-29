News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Livingstone set to miss Punjab Kings' opener against KKR

Livingstone set to miss Punjab Kings' opener against KKR

Source: PTI
March 29, 2023 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Liam Livingstone

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone posted a video on social media where he is seen batting in the nets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/Twitter

England's power-hitter Liam Livingstone will miss the opening game for Punjab Kings in the IPL as he is yet to get a fitness clearance from the ECB after recovering from a knee injury he suffered in December.

Punjab Kings open their IPL campaign against KKR at home on April 1.

Livingstone, who is a key member of the Punjab Kings squad for his all-round abilities, has not played competitive cricket since picking up the knee injury on his Test debut in Pakistan in December.

 

The 29-year-old had also suffered an ankle injury during the Hundred competition at home last year.

"He is out of the first game at least as the ECB is conducting scans to determine his fitness status. He should be available from the second game onwards," an IPL source said.

Livingstone on Wednesday posted a video on social media where he is seen batting in the nets.

Last year, he had his best ever season in the IPL as he amassed 437 runs in 14 games at an average of 36.42 and a sensational strike rate of 182.08. He is known for his big-hitting prowess all around the world and has represented England in 12 ODIs and 29 T20s.

He had also picked up six wickets with his mixture of off-spin and leg-break in 2022, when Punjab finished sixth for the fourth season in a row.

Fellow Englishman Sam Curran, the highest paid player in IPL history, has already joined the Punjab squad.

Besides Livingstone, the team will also miss the services of premier pacer Kagiso Rabada, who will skip the KKR game due to national duty. He featured in the final T20 between South Africa and West Indies in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Rabada is expected to reach India on April 3, two days ahead of the away game against Rajasthan Royals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We shouldn't be talking about workload in T20s'
'We shouldn't be talking about workload in T20s'
Will Mumbai Indians rest Rohit during IPL 2023?
Will Mumbai Indians rest Rohit during IPL 2023?
Siraj best-placed Indian bowler in ODI rankings
Siraj best-placed Indian bowler in ODI rankings
Will EPS Now Take On The BJP?
Will EPS Now Take On The BJP?
Amritpal Singh not arrested yet, Punjab police tells HC
Amritpal Singh not arrested yet, Punjab police tells HC
Adani group has paid off $2.15 bn share-backed loans
Adani group has paid off $2.15 bn share-backed loans
Stalin suspends IPS officer for custodial torture
Stalin suspends IPS officer for custodial torture

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Rohit's advice to young players...

Rohit's advice to young players...

Rohit knows how to deal with people's expectations

Rohit knows how to deal with people's expectations

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances