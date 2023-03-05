News
ROI thrash Madhya Pradesh to lift Irani Cup

ROI thrash Madhya Pradesh to lift Irani Cup

Source: PTI
March 05, 2023 13:04 IST
IMAGE: Rest of India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Irani Cup on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

IMAGE: Rest of India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Irani Cup on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Rest of India extended their dominance in the Irani Cup with a 238-run drubbing of Madhya Pradesh on the final day of the season-ending match in Gwalior on Sunday.

Set an imposing 437 for victory, the hosts -- last season's Ranji Trophy champions -- were all out for 198 in their second innings on the fifth and final day at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

 

At stumps on the penultimate day, MP were 81 for 2, needing 356 on the last day to win their maiden Irani title.

This was after Yashasvi Jaiswal mauled a hapless Madhya Pradesh attack into submission with another near-flawless hundred, putting Rest of India in the driver's seat to retain the Irani Cup trophy. 

Jaiswal, who struck a sublime 213 in the first innings, scored a magnificent 144 out of his team's second innings total of 246, helping the side set a stiff target for the hosts.

With the kind of bowling at ROI's disposal, it was always going to be a difficult task for MP, and the day's proceedings lived up to the script.

Himanshu Mantri was out on his overnight score of 51.

Saurabh Kumar picked up three wickets while there were two apiece for Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth and Pulkit Narang.

 

Source: PTI
