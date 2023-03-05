News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'We are waiting for you': Messi gets death threats

'We are waiting for you': Messi gets death threats

March 05, 2023 10:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi with wife Antonela and sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with wife Antonela and sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram

Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys of Argentina put up a banner of support for their country's captain in their stadium on Saturday, following the attack against his wife Antonela Roccuzzo's family business.

 

A threatening hand-written message to the Paris St Germain forward was left on a supermarket belonging to the Roccuzzo's early on Thursday morning, after two people on motorcycles shot the business. It was reported that 14 shots were fired on the supermarket.

"Messi, we are waiting for you. (Pablo) Javkin (Rosario's mayor) is also a narco, he will not take care of you," read the handwritten text left on the door.

Local media reported that the attackers were also seeking to extort money from the Argentina captain.

The message of support from Newell's was posted on social media hours before Saturday's home game against Barracas Central in the Argentine league.

"Leo, you are the heart of a country that loves you. Newell's is with you," read the red and black banner, which was placed behind one of the goals at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa stadium ahead of the match.

Messi and Roccuzzo often travel to Rosario on holidays to visit their families as both are natives of the city built on the banks of the Parana River in Argentina's Santa Fe province.

The city has one of the highest murder rates in Argentina, as gangs linked to drug trafficking coexist, according to judicial reports, and confrontations with injuries and deaths are frequently reported.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX! Arsenal survive massive scare with thrilling win
PIX! Arsenal survive massive scare with thrilling win
Bahrain GP: Verstappen takes first pole of 2023
Bahrain GP: Verstappen takes first pole of 2023
PIX: Foden, Silva power Man City to win
PIX: Foden, Silva power Man City to win
India's democracy under 'brutal attack': Rahul
India's democracy under 'brutal attack': Rahul
The Barmy Army's sweet gesture for Cummin's ailing mum
The Barmy Army's sweet gesture for Cummin's ailing mum
Anyone who kills cows is deemed to rot in hell: HC
Anyone who kills cows is deemed to rot in hell: HC
PIX! Arsenal survive massive scare with thrilling win
PIX! Arsenal survive massive scare with thrilling win

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

The Barmy Army's sweet gesture for Cummin's ailing mum

The Barmy Army's sweet gesture for Cummin's ailing mum

Daniil Medvedev: Three titles in three weeks!

Daniil Medvedev: Three titles in three weeks!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances