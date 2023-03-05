Playing in India demands perfection, says Aus coach

IMAGE: Australia coach Andrew McDonald in conversation with stand-in captain Steve Smith during the 3rd Test in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald believes that the Indore Test serves as a reminder that Australia has a core group of players who will come back to the Asian continent with more experience and will be better equipped for future challenges.

"Usman Khawaja's performances here is probably tied back to his first experience in the subcontinent, Steve Smith as well," McDonald said.

"Everyone's journey starts at some point in time on the subcontinent, and I think there's a core group of players that will come back here more experienced and, in theory, better equipped for further challenges. We're talking about a series here where we've had certain conditions that probably aren't relatable to any other subcontinent tour over time, so it's always a different challenge when you do arrive here," he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Since 2013, India has played 45 matches out of which they have won 36 matches, lost three and drawn six of them.

McDonald also talked about the preparations needed during a tour to India.

"You have almost got to be near perfect against India in India. I think this game besides that 6 for 11 was near perfect," McDonald said.

"We had a little bit of luck. Marnus getting bowled off a no-ball, how critical was that at that point in time, [and] that allowed a partnership to flourish. We took our opportunities as well. Usman's flying catch and then Smudge [Smith] winding back the clock with that one at leg slip.

“You compare that to the Delhi game where Smudge dropped one at first slip and then we dropped one at leg slip in Matthew Renshaw, and they were critical.

"We had one hour of chaos there and that cost us that Test match when we'd played pretty good cricket. We came here and doubled down on what we'd set out to achieve at the start of the tour," he added.

Hammered by the hosts inside three days in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia fought back strongly to claim the third match on an Indore pitch that offered vicious turn and variable bounce.