Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit's Walk Gets Ric Flair's Nod

Rohit's Walk Gets Ric Flair's Nod

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 03, 2024 13:04 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: BCCI/X

India's T20 World Cup victory is still the talk of the town, even catching the eye of wrestling legend Ric Flair!

Three days after the win, Flair himself settled a debate sparked by Rohit Sharma's walk to the trophy.

Rohit Sharma

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Ric Flair/X

 

Social media buzzed with a video of Sharma's confident stride, with some comparing it to Lionel Messi's iconic World Cup celebration. But Flair wasn't having it.

He shut down the claims by posting a video recreating Sharma's walk, clearly showing the resemblance to his own signature strut.

Flair captioned the video, 'The Worldwide Sensation! WOOOOO!', leaving no doubt about the inspiration behind Rohit's celebratory walk.

Earlier, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer had tweeted, '@ImRo45 Taking A Page Out Of My Playbook! WOOOOO!'

Rohit Sharma

 
REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

