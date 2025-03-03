Dubai pitch secrets REVEALED ahead of India-Aus clash

IMAGE: India’s bowling attack has been a dominant force, with spinners playing a decisive role. Photograph: BCCI/X

India and Australia are set to reignite their fierce rivalry as they clash in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament, with India marching into the knockouts after a flawless group-stage performance, while Australia made a statement with a record run-chase against England in their opening match.

India’s bowling attack has been a dominant force, with spinners playing a decisive role. Their victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan were comprehensive, but New Zealand provided a stern test.

After the top order crumbled, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel steadied the ship with a crucial 98-run stand before Varun Chakravarthy’s game-changing five-wicket haul turned the tide in India’s favour.

Australia, on the other hand, have proven their resilience despite featuring a relatively young squad. Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Adam Zampa have been standout performers, while Steve Smith’s leadership has once again guided his team deep into the tournament.

Dubai Weather Forecast:

As the two cricketing powerhouses prepare for their high-stakes showdown in Dubai, the weather is expected to remain clear, with no significant chance of rain. The temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the day before dropping to 13 degrees at night, while humidity levels are expected to peak at 53 per cent.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has so far been a haven for batters early in the innings, with its consistent bounce allowing stroke-makers to play their shots freely. However, as the game progresses, spinners have been able to take control and make scoring difficult in the middle overs.

With recent matches indicating that chasing teams have fared slightly better, the toss-winning captain may opt to bowl first.

India’s decision to field four spinners against New Zealand on this very surface proved to be a masterstroke, making their bowling combination a key talking point heading into the semi-final.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Sports18 from 2:30 PM IST, while JioHotstar will stream the action in multiple languages.