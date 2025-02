IMAGE: Virat Kohli will miss the opening ODI with a knee injury. Photograph: BCCI

India's ace batter Virat Kohli was left out of the first One-Day International against England with injury.

'Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee,' the BCCI said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami returned to the ODI fold and will play his first one-dayer after nearly 15 months.

India have two debutants in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana.

A cracker of a match is expected to be played out in Nagpur.