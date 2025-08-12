HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 12, 2025 23:29 IST

Suresh Raina

IMAGE: Suresh Raina has been asked to depose before the Enforcement Directorate on August 13. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Wednesday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Once he deposes, the federal agency is expected to record his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Raina (38) has been asked to depose before the agency on August 13 for questioning in an illegal betting case linked to an app named 1xBet,

the sources said.

 

The former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED officials are expected to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
