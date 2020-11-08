Injury scare for Team India ahead of Aus Tour

Source:

November 08, 2020 20:16 IST

Saha has hamstring tear, confirms Warner.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha had missed SunRisers Hyderabad's last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Sunday confirmed that wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear due to which he was ruled out from Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals.

Saha had missed SRH's last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well.

During the toss against Delhi Capitals, Warner confirmed that Saha has hamstring tear and that was the main reason behind him not featuring in the side's Qualifier 2 clash.

"Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear, so we're playing the same team as the last game," said Warner during the toss.

Saha has played four matches in this year's IPL, managing to score 214 runs with an average of 71.33

The wicket-keeper batsman has also been named in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The first Test against Australia is set to commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night Test.