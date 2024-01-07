Kohli back; Rohit to lead squad in Afghanistan T20Is

The T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan was revealed, with key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included.

Led by Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee, which includes SS Das and Salil Ankola, finalised the squad on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, returning after India's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final exit, are part of the lineup.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be rested.

The pace department will be led by Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar. Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson have been named as the wicketkeepers in the squad.

This series serves as India's last T20I assignment before the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled for June in the USA and West Indies.

The squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar