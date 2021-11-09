News
Rohit to lead India in New Zealand T20I home series; Kohli rested

Rohit to lead India in New Zealand T20I home series; Kohli rested

Last updated on: November 09, 2021 20:31 IST
Outgoing skipper Virat Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the short series.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of India’s T20 International squad following Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as skipper after the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming three-match T20 International series against New Zealand, starting November 17, in Jaipur.

K L Rahul was named vice-captain.

 

Rohit will take over the reins of the squad following Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as skipper after the T20 World Cup.

The T20I matches will be played in Jaipur (November 17), Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

The series will be followed by the two Tests, in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

The new-look 16-man squad, announced on Tuesday, also has IPL 2021's highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad and leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel along with Venkatesh Iyer, who is seen as a potential all-round replacement for the injury-plagued Hardik Pandya.

Pandya was dropped from the squad after failing to make an impact during India’s disastrous campaign in the T20 World Cup.

Ruturaj already played for India in the Sri Lanka series.

Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while Mohammed Siraj, who has played a few T20Is in the past, also made it.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar, who were among the T20 World Cup reserves, are now in the main squad.

Outgoing skipper Virat Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the short series.

The selection committee also picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start on November 23, 2021, in Bloemfontein.

The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohdammed Siraj.

India 'A' squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

