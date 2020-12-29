News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit to join Indian squad on Wednesday

Source: ANI
December 29, 2020 20:49 IST
'We're excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he's waiting to join the team.'

Rohit Sharma has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India coach Ravi Shastri has said that Rohit Sharma will join the squad on Wednesday, adding that they will now look at how the player is physically after completing his quarantine before a call is taken on his inclusion in the team for the third Test against Australia.

 

"Rohit Sharma will join the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. We'll also see how he feels before we take the call," Shastri said in the post-match press conference.

Earlier, ANI had reported that the Indian opener Rohit will fly from Sydney on Wednesday (December 30) and join the rest of the team in Melbourne as the third Test in the four-match series is all but set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with an eye on the recent outbreak of coronavirus cases in Sydney. Sources in the know of developments within Cricket Australia (CA) had said the opener will be flown in to Melbourne and will enter Team India's bio-bubble on Wednesday.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane also made his excitement known after the win at MCG.

"We're excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he's waiting to join the team," Rahane said.

India beat Australia by eight wickets to win the 2nd Test at the MCG on Tuesday to level the four-match Test series 1-1.

 

Source: ANI
