Siraj's brother delighted after pacer shines in debut Test

December 29, 2020 20:05 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after dismissing Nathan Lyon on Tuesday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Mohammed Sameer, brother of Mohammed Siraj, expressed joy after the pacer delivered a scintillating performance in the Boxing Day Test against Australia to guide India to a victory.

India produced an all-round performance in the second Test against Australia to secure an eight-wicket win at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday. Siraj played a crucial role to keep the Australian batters in check as the Indians kept the foot on the pedal and didn't allow the Aussie tail to wag.

Siraj, who made his debut in game, picked two wickets in the first innings and three in the second innings.

"I am very happy, he delivered an amazing performance as he took five wickets, in both the innings combined and that too, in his debut match. So, it is a very big achievement," Sameer told ANI.

On Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, his brother Ismail said it was his late father's dream to see Siraj play for the country in Tests and finally the dream was fulfilled on Saturday at the MCG.

"It was my (late) father's dream that Siraj should represent India in Tests ... he always wanted to see him (Siraj) in blue and white jersey to represent the nation, so our dream got fulfilled today," Ismail said from Hyderabad.

The 26-year-old Siraj lost his father Mohammed Ghaus, an auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad, on November 20, around a week after the Indian team landed in Australia and he could not return home to perform the last rites of his late father due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The win not only brings India right back in the series, but also a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship.