Team India's 'character' applauded after historic win at MCG

December 29, 2020 17:30 IST

IMAGE: Team India celebrate with the support staff after their win over Australia in the 2nd Test at the MCG on Tuesday. Photograph: Ajinkya Rahane/Twitter

The Indian cricket fraternity, led by Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday hailed the national team for their "resilience and character" to redeem themselves after the Adelaide debacle to win the second Test in Melbourne.

India, led by Ajinkya Rahane, levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 after defeating Australia by eight wickets in the second match at the MCG. Rahane led from the front with a match-winning 112 in India's first innings.

"To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA," tweeted Tendulkar.

"Hats off to Indian cricket team, what a fantastic game after playing poor cricket in Adelaide, you made us proud. Ajinkya Rahane, you and your team, proud of you, you didn't have your captain but you showed the way and carry on doing that, well done," Kapil Dev said in a video message via his Twitter handle.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman singled out debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj for special praise.

"Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength," he tweeted.

IMAGE: 'It's a historic win because it came after a historic loss.' Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

Rohit Sharma, who will join the side in Melbourne on Wednesday after completing his mandatory quarantine, also showered praise on the team.

"Fantastic win for the Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch @bcci," Rohit tweeted.

"(The) 36 all out was terribly 'freakish' but an 8wkt win is not ... I hope Indians can forget both ... one as a nightmare & the other as nothing to float on cloud nine ... still 2 more Tests to go...& plenty of work to do…stay calm fellas as your Capt @ajinkyarahane88 & 'think' how to outwit OZ!," read former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi’s cautionary tweet.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan said: "Comebacks are always harder but team India did it with class."

"After the 42, India went onto lose the next Text by an innings and 78 runs. After 36 India go onto win the next Test. Wow! It's a historic win because it came after a historic loss," former India batman Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

"A really special win at the MCG. Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the from the front, the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Former Australian player Tom Moody praised India for the comeback but had stern words for the hosts.

"Stunning response from India after the 1st Test, Australia's top order have been horribly exposed, some tough decisions required. #AUSvsIND," tweeted Moody.