'Love to see Kohli, Rohit play domestic cricket'

'They've both been outstanding in white-ball cricket, but if you're not playing regularly, rustiness will creep in, like it happened with Dhoni in the IPL and even with the likes of Brian Lara and Matthew Hayden.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, returning to international cricket after an eight-month hiatus, faltered against Australia’s fast bowlers in the first ODI in Perth . Photograph: ANI Photo

Former national selector Sanjay Jagdale feels Indian batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should play domestic cricket to maintain match fitness, especially now that they feature in only one format.

Jagdale, also a former BCCI secretary, said the duo's hopes of featuring in the 2027 World Cup, will ultimately depend on their form and fitness.

"The decision they've taken to play just one format is tough on them," Jagdale said.

"They've both been outstanding in white-ball cricket, but if you're not playing regularly, rustiness will creep in, like it happened with Dhoni in the IPL and even with the likes of Brian Lara and Matthew Hayden.

"A lot of cricketers, once they retire from international cricket, aren't quite the same, it is natural," Jagdale added.

The pair returned to international cricket after nearly six months in the first ODI against Australia last week but failed to make an impact, with Rohit managing only eight runs off 14 balls while Kohli departed for an eight-ball duck.

"As it is, 50-over cricket will be played less," Jagdale said.

"I'd love to see them play domestic cricket. I don't know what's in their minds, but competing in domestic tournaments will definitely work in their favour."

It is tough for a player to remain razor sharp being a one format cricketer, a case in point is former India opener Shikhar Dhawan who could not keep his place in the ODI side soon after captaining the side.

With ODI cricket now their only international format, it remains to be seen whether the duo features in India's long-term plans, with the next 50-over World Cup still two years away.

By then, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38, but Jagdale remains optimistic.

"I don't think they're finished, but the 2027 World Cup will depend on their fitness," he said.

"There's a lot of cricket to be played before that. It's too early to say, but if they continue to perform, they can certainly be there."

On Shubman Gill replacing Rohit as ODI captain, Jagdale said it was a natural transition.

"Rohit has been a great captain and a terrific white-ball cricketer, a role model who changed the outlook of Indian players. But there's nothing wrong with the selectors looking ahead. It's a natural process."

He was all praise for Gill.

"Gill had a terrific series against England . You learn on the job, but to start with, it's been a fine performance, drawing the series after losing the first Test is a good sign. He looks relaxed and confident, which bodes well for Indian cricket."

Jagdale also weighed in on the Asia Cup trophy controversy, as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi continues to insist on personally handing over the trophy to India.

"This is something that has never happened,” Jagdale remarked.

At the Asia Cup, India adopted a no-handshake policy with their Pakistani counterparts.

"Either you don't play and pull out of the tournament, or if you do, then play in the true spirit of the game. We've refused bilateral series before," he added.