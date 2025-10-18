Story Behind Rohit Sharma's Insane Transformation Revealed!

'It has been 12 weeks of hard work and perseverance, not just in training but also with his diet and habits. He's made a lot of sacrifices, and that has transformed him into, if I may say so, a 'mean machine'.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has reportedly shed 10 kg through intense training, teaming up with friend and former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for rigorous gym sessions in Mumbai . Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma has recently made headlines for a remarkable transformation off the field -- his significant weight loss and renewed commitment to fitness.

The 38-year-old had previously faced criticism for his fluctuating fitness levels, particularly during the early years of his international career. However, recent appearances and training footage have stunned fans and experts alike, showcasing a visibly leaner and more agile version of the star batter ahead of India's three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on Sunday, October 19.

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who has long been part of Rohit's training circle, revealed that the opener adopted a rigorous fitness regime post the 2023 World Cup, focusing on strength conditioning and a strict diet plan tailored to enhance endurance and agility.

Speaking on JioStar, Nayar said that 12 weeks before the Aussie tour, the thought process on Rohit's fitness was "to do something different" and it was more to do with "growth" over "maintenance".

"Initially, we realised that there were 12 weeks before the Australia series, so the thought process was to do something different. Since we had time on our hands, it wasn't just about maintaining; it was about growth. Growth in terms of his physical structure, movement, and how he viewed himself when he looked in the mirror. We wanted him to feel fitter, faster, and more agile on the field and with the bat."

"There had been a lot of talk about his weight after a few pictures surfaced, so it was about changing that narrative, to be healthier, faster, and stronger. It has been 12 weeks of hard work and perseverance, not just in training but also with his diet and habits. He's made a lot of sacrifices, and that has transformed him into, if I may say so, a mean machine," he said.

Nayar said that the preparation plan focused on his fitness, with the first seven weeks dedicated solely to training, emphasising movement, agility, and weight loss. Match readiness and skill work came into the picture only in the remaining five weeks.

"The skill work was not a priority early on. The remaining five weeks focused on reintroducing skill work and blending it with match-readiness. When you lose weight, the way you move and the power you generate change, so the idea was to adapt to that new rhythm. The last five weeks were all about integrating skill, mindset, and fitness to be match-ready," he added.

Nayar said that Rohit's immediate goal for the Australia tour is "to perform and make an impact".

"Every time he wears the India jersey, it's about scoring runs and contributing to wins, and that has never changed for him. He will see this series as another opportunity to go out there, make an impact, and do what he has done so successfully over the years. Whether he is captain or not, Rohit Sharma will always play with the same intent, to win games for India and to continue being Rohit Sharma," he added.