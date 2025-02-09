HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England call up Banton as cover for injured Bethell

England call up Banton as cover for injured Bethell

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2025 15:05 IST

x

26-year-old Tom Banton, a wicketkeeper-batter, is currently the leading run-scorer in the UAE ILT20 competition. He has played six ODIs, scoring 134 runs, with a highest score of 58.

IMAGE: 26-year-old Tom Banton, a wicketkeeper-batter, is currently the leading run-scorer in the UAE ILT20 competition. He has played six ODIs, scoring 134 runs, with a highest score of 58. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Reuters

England have called up batter Tom Banton as a cover for injured all-rounder Jacob Bethell for third ODI against India at Ahmedabad.

Bethell, who scored a half-century and took a wicket in England's four-wicket defeat in the first ODI at Nagpur, sustained a left hamstring injury.

 

"The injury will be assessed further when the team arrives in Ahmedabad on Monday (for the third ODI on Wednesday)," read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Banton, a wicketkeeper-batter, has played six ODIs, scoring 134 runs, with a highest score of 58.

"Banton, who last played for England in an ODI in August 2020, has been in outstanding form in T20 franchise cricket. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the UAE ILT20 competition, where he has amassed 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 54.77, including two centuries," added the statement.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

They made three changes to the side for the second ODI in Cuttack, bringing in Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton in the playing eleven in place of the injured Bethell, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India
Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India
PICS: MI Cape Town win maiden SA20 crown
PICS: MI Cape Town win maiden SA20 crown
Australia trounce Sri Lanka by 9 wkts; sweep series
Australia trounce Sri Lanka by 9 wkts; sweep series
Ranji Trophy: Kotian-Mulani fight back for Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Kotian-Mulani fight back for Mumbai
Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore ODI
Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore ODI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's brother's wedding0:43

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's...

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his politics'0:52

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his...

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for dancing after Kalkaji win1:16

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD