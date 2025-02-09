England call up Banton as cover for injured Bethell

IMAGE: 26-year-old Tom Banton, a wicketkeeper-batter, is currently the leading run-scorer in the UAE ILT20 competition. He has played six ODIs, scoring 134 runs, with a highest score of 58. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Reuters

England have called up batter Tom Banton as a cover for injured all-rounder Jacob Bethell for third ODI against India at Ahmedabad.

Bethell, who scored a half-century and took a wicket in England's four-wicket defeat in the first ODI at Nagpur, sustained a left hamstring injury.

"The injury will be assessed further when the team arrives in Ahmedabad on Monday (for the third ODI on Wednesday)," read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Banton, a wicketkeeper-batter, has played six ODIs, scoring 134 runs, with a highest score of 58.

"Banton, who last played for England in an ODI in August 2020, has been in outstanding form in T20 franchise cricket. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the UAE ILT20 competition, where he has amassed 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 54.77, including two centuries," added the statement.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

They made three changes to the side for the second ODI in Cuttack, bringing in Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton in the playing eleven in place of the injured Bethell, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.