Rohit Sharma's daughter gets a baby rhino named after her

Last updated on: March 16, 2019 15:40 IST

IMAGE: For Rohit, the cause of rhino conservation is one that is very close to his heart. Photographs Courtesy: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who supports WWF’s (World Wide Fund for Nature) conservation activities across countries, recently had a baby rhino named after his daughter.

Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their little bundle of joy, Samaira in December last year.

Taking to his Instagram page, an elated Rohit shared, “This made us so emotional! This is so special! Conservation of Rhinos is a cause so close to our hearts and Sudan meant so much to us. Thank you @olpejeta for this honour. I can’t believe our two-month-old has a Rhino named after her in Africa, unbelievably special. We’ll have to bring our little animal lover to meet her namesake in due time.”

The couple joined a rhino saving project in Kenya as PETA ambassador in 2015.

