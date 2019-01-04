rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hello world! Rohit Sharma shares baby's first photo

Hello world! Rohit Sharma shares baby's first photo

January 04, 2019 18:58 IST

Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma kicked off 2019 with a wonderful news as his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday.

The right-hand batsman shared a glimpse of their first bundle of joy on social media and captioned it, “Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019.”  

Rohit Sharma

Adorable, isn’t it?

The 31-year-old returned to India for the birth of his first child and missed the Sydney Test. In Rohit's absence, out-of-favour opener KL Rahul made a comeback after missing out in Melbourne.

Sharma and Sajdeh tied the knot on December 13, 2015.

Rediff Sports Desk
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use