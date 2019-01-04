Hello world! Rohit Sharma shares baby's first photo

January 04, 2019 18:58 IST

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma kicked off 2019 with a wonderful news as his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday.

The right-hand batsman shared a glimpse of their first bundle of joy on social media and captioned it, “Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019.”

Adorable, isn’t it?

The 31-year-old returned to India for the birth of his first child and missed the Sydney Test. In Rohit's absence, out-of-favour opener KL Rahul made a comeback after missing out in Melbourne.

Sharma and Sajdeh tied the knot on December 13, 2015.