Rohit Sharma reveals his best five moments with Sachin Tendulkar

April 24, 2020 18:08 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma had received his first Test cap from Sachin Tendulkar at the Eden Gardens. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Twitter

As the legendary Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday on Friday, Rohit Sharma wished the Master Blaster by revealing the best five moments with him.

Rohit Sharma had received his first Test cap from Tendulkar at the Eden Gardens and as a result, this automatically made it to the top-five moment list. Among others, Rohit also had a match-winning partnership with the Master Blaster on his list. The duo had taken the Men in Blue over the line in the first finals of the 2008 CB series against Australia.

Rohit posted a picture with Tendulkar on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Many happy returns of the day to the great man. I hope you have a great day paaji. My five best moments with him were--sharing the match-winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final, receiving my Test cap at Eden gardens"

"Winning @iplt20 and @clt20 with @mumbaiindians, sharing the final moments of his Test career ( Test match no 199 and 200) with him, finally being on the field to witness his 100th international hundred," he added.