'Happy birthday to inspirational, bossman Tendulkar'

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli was one of the first to wish Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: BCCI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday extended wishes to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday.

Kohli posted on Twitter: "Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly tweeted: "Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday … have a healthy and happy life ..."

Suresh Raina took to Twitter to write: "Happy birthday @sachin_rt paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century."

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also tweeted his wishes to the ‘Master Blaster’.

"To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here's wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. May your life continue to shine like your records & may you continue to inspire billions thru your noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Cheteshwar Pujara said: "Wish you a great birthday @sachin_rt paaji, have a lovely year ahead and keep inspiring."

IMAGE: India woman's captain Mithali Raj with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Mithali Raj/Twitter

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri also wished the Master Blaster as he tweeted: "Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you've left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ."

India’s woman’s team captain Mithali Raj also sent her wishes to Tendulkar.

“A very happy birthday! A man who not only has inspired generations to take up the sport but is also a wonderful human being and a thorough gentlemen ! #SachinSachin #SirSachin #GodOfCricket,” Mithali tweeted.

"Birthday greetings to one of the biggest legend of cricket @sachin_rt. Have a blast at home Paaji. Lots of love Birthday cake #HappyBirthdaySachin," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan also wished Tendulkar as he wrote: "Happy Birthday @sachin_rt hope you're have a beautiful day legend."

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal also wished Tendulkar on the occasion.

"Birthday greetings to the legend of the game @sachin_rt sir #HappyBirthdaySachin," she wrote.

Indian sprinter Hima Das tweeted: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. Being a great cricketer, you are also an inspiration for all of us. #HappyBirthdaySachin."