April 24, 2020 17:47 IST

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 on Friday, started his day with the blessing of his mother and termed the experience as 'priceless'.

The legendary batsman's mother gifted him the lord Ganesha's idol. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless."

Wishes have poured in for the veteran player, who has won many accolades in his illustrious career.