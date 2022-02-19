News
'Rohit Sharma is India's No.1 cricketer'

Source: ANI
February 19, 2022 19:11 IST
Rohit was a clear choice of ours, we are very happy with naming him as captain, says chief selector Chetan Sharma.

IMAGE: Rohit was a clear choice of ours, we are very happy with naming him as captain, says chief selector Chetan Sharma. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

After naming Rohit Sharma as the Test captain for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, Chetan Sharma, the Chairman of All-India Senior-Selection Committee on Saturday said that the right-handed batter is the number one cricketer in the country.

 

"As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he is the number one cricketer of our country, he is playing all three formats of the game. The important thing is how we manage Rohit. Cricketers manage their bodies. From time to time we will be in discussion with Rohit. If such a big cricketer is leading the country, we as a selection committee want to groom further captains, and grooming them under Rohit will be tremendous," said Chetan Sharma during a virtual press conference.

"It is hard to predict what problems can arise in the future… Rohit is fit and fine right now. We will give rest to every cricketer of ours… we want to give them proper rest. A body requires rest, we will see how things pan out," he added.

Further talking about Rohit being named Test captain, Chetan said: "Rohit was a clear choice of ours, we are very happy with naming him as captain. We will groom future captains under him, let's hope everything goes right and if things pan out how we want them to, it will be really good."

"If Rohit keeps leading for a long time, then it would be really good for us. But no one can predict it, as long as Rohit is available and fit, he will be the Test captain. When he wants to rest, we will give him the rest," he added.

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new schedule for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. The tour was supposed to start with the two-match Test, but now will begin with T20Is, with the first match being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on February 24. The second and third T20Is will take place in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

Following the T20I series, the teams will play two Tests, which form a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Mohali will host the first Test from March 4 to 8, while the second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12 to 16.

Source: ANI
