Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Virat Kohli's 'health'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma indicated that all was well with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

There were concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's health after his wife Anushka Sharma posted about the India star batting 'through sickness' on Day 4 of the India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad.

Anushka Sharma's post on Instagram following Virat Kohli's brilliant century against Australia in Ahmedabad Test on Day 4 sparked concerns regarding the health of the star batsman.

It was shortly after Kohli had gotten out for 186 that Anushka took to Instagram to caption her story "Playing through sickness with his composure. Inspiring me always."

The post creates a storm on social media with people worried if something was wrong with Kohli.

After stumps, India all-rounder Axar Patel was asked the question about Kohli's health, to which he replied, "I don't know. The way he was running between the wickets, it didn't look like he was sick. In such hot weather, he forged a such a great partnership and ran so well. It was fun batting with him."

Rohit Sharma shortly after the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 ended in a draw making India victorious with a 2-1 result, contradicted Anushka's claim.

"Don’t believe what you see on social media. I don't think he was sick; he was just coughing a little bit, but I don't think it's that bad health wise," he said during the press conference.