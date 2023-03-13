News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Virat Kohli's 'health'

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Virat Kohli's 'health'

By Rediff Cricket
March 13, 2023 18:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma indicated that all was well with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

There were concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's health after his wife Anushka Sharma posted about the India star batting 'through sickness' on Day 4 of the India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad.

Anushka Sharma's post on Instagram following Virat Kohli's brilliant century against Australia in Ahmedabad Test on Day 4 sparked concerns regarding the health of the star batsman.

 

It was shortly after Kohli had gotten out for 186 that Anushka took to Instagram to caption her story "Playing through sickness with his composure. Inspiring me always."

The post creates a storm on social media with people worried if something was wrong with Kohli.

After stumps, India all-rounder Axar Patel was asked the question about Kohli's health, to which he replied, "I don't know. The way he was running between the wickets, it didn't look like he was sick. In such hot weather, he forged a such a great partnership and ran so well. It was fun batting with him."

Rohit Sharma shortly after the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 ended in a draw making India victorious with a 2-1 result, contradicted Anushka's claim.

"Don’t believe what you see on social media. I don't think he was sick; he was just coughing a little bit, but I don't think it's that bad health wise," he said during the press conference.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Ahmedabad Test ends in draw; India win series 2-1
PIX: Ahmedabad Test ends in draw; India win series 2-1
Challenging to play WTC final right after IPL: Dravid
Challenging to play WTC final right after IPL: Dravid
How Ashwin and Jadeja complement each other
How Ashwin and Jadeja complement each other
4 held for attacking Delhi family at Goa beach
4 held for attacking Delhi family at Goa beach
Need to justify why I am there on the field: Kohli
Need to justify why I am there on the field: Kohli
How Ashwin and Jadeja complement each other
How Ashwin and Jadeja complement each other
2 Hindu outfit men held for assaulting migrants in TN
2 Hindu outfit men held for assaulting migrants in TN

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Need to justify why I am there on the field: Kohli

Need to justify why I am there on the field: Kohli

Delhi Test sealed series fate, agree Rohit, Smith

Delhi Test sealed series fate, agree Rohit, Smith

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances