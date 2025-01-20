Rohit back in Ranji Trophy after a decade!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were named in Mumbai's squad for their Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, starting Januray 23 at MCA-BKC Ground in Mumbai.



Rohit, though, will not lead the Mumbai as Ajinkya Rahane continues to the skipper.



Rohit had confirmed his participation

for the next round of the Ranji Trophy match on Saturday. He is back in Ranji Trophy after nearly 10 years, having last featured in the tournament, against Uttar Pradesh in November 2015.

There have been questions over Rohit's form in the longest format after his forgettable outing in his last eight Tests, including against New Zealand at home and in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.



The BCCI recently made it mandatory for all contracted India players to participate in domestic cricket except when there are fitness issues.