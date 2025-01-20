HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit back in Ranji Trophy after a decade!

Rohit back in Ranji Trophy after a decade!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 16:56 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were named in Mumbai's squad for their Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, starting Januray 23 at MCA-BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Rohit, though, will not lead the Mumbai as Ajinkya Rahane continues to the skipper.

Rohit had confirmed his participation

for the next round of the Ranji Trophy match on Saturday. He is back in Ranji Trophy after nearly 10 years, having last featured in the tournament, against Uttar Pradesh in November 2015.

 

There have been questions over Rohit's form in the longest format after his forgettable outing in his last eight Tests, including against New Zealand at home and in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

 The BCCI recently made it mandatory for all contracted India players to participate in domestic cricket except when there are fitness issues.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
Meet India's Champions Trophy 15
Meet India's Champions Trophy 15
SEE: Shami Is 'Back On Track'
SEE: Shami Is 'Back On Track'
Confirmed! Rinku Singh to marry SP MP Priya Saroj
Confirmed! Rinku Singh to marry SP MP Priya Saroj
The Strange Cases Of Sanju, Siraj, Karun
The Strange Cases Of Sanju, Siraj, Karun

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 2

Lipstick Ladies: Hot Lips From Uorfi, Wamiqa, Janhvi

webstory image 3

25 Years Ago in Bollywood

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan, Junaid, Khushi Kapoor spotted promoting 'Loveyapa'1:19

Aamir Khan, Junaid, Khushi Kapoor spotted promoting...

Watch: Moment Hamas released 3 Israeli hostages3:10

Watch: Moment Hamas released 3 Israeli hostages

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted together at Lilavati Hospital1:19

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted together at Lilavati...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD