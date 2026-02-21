Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Water Pipeline

Rajasthan Royals teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks a water pipeline during pre-season training in Nagpur ahead of IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during Rajasthan Royals' pre-season practice when he broke a water pipeline at the High Performance Centre in Nagpur. Photograph: Screengrab Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Every youngster breaks a window in gully cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the plumbing.

During Rajasthan Royals' pre-season training at their High Performance Centre in Nagpur, the 14 year oldmade his presence felt and how!

Sooryavanshi played a shot with ferocity, hitting a water pipe at the facility, breaking it and causing a leakage.

Rajasthan Royals shared a clip of the damage on its official social media handle, captioning the clip: 'Just Sooryavanshi things.'

The clip gained nearly 34,000 views on X.

Earlier, this week media reports noted that the teenager skipped his board exams to focus on pre-season training ahead of the IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut in 2025 with the Royals, playing seven matches and scoring 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 and an average of 36.00.

In T20s overall, the prodigy has played 18 matches, amassing 701 runs at a strike rate of 204.37 and an average of 41.23, including three centuries and one fifty.

Earlier this month, he helped Team India win the U19 World Cup 2026, scoring 439 runs at a strike rate of 169.49 and an average of 62.71 in seven matches. He registered one century and three fifties for the Boys in Blue.