Rohit reveals real reason behind restricting fans from nets sessions

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma emphasised the importance of keeping net sessions private. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has shed light on the decision to prohibit fans from attending practice sessions during the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Following a chaotic public session before the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Rohit emphasised the importance of keeping net sessions private to maintain focus and strategise effectively.

Speaking at a press conference after the second Test, Rohit explained, "You know, the net sessions are very private, and this was the first time ever I saw so many people during the nets. When you're training, when you're practising, there are a lot of conversations that happen, and those conversations are very private. We don't want anyone to hear those conversations. It is as simple as that because there's a lot of planning."

Rohit even added a touch of humour, suggesting that fans eager to see the players in action should attend the Test matches instead.

"There’s a lot of talking that happens. And the crowds are very close to that practice facility. There are five days of Test cricket. They can come and watch us there," he quipped.

The decision to restrict access to practice sessions stems from concerns about distractions and inappropriate comments from onlookers during the open session in Adelaide.

Ensuring a distraction-free environment, Rohit explained, is crucial for the team's preparation.

Meanwhile, the series stands level at 1-1 after Australia’s dominant 10-wicket victory in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which propelled them to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings. The win improved Australia’s points percentage to 60.71, overtaking both South Africa and India.

India’s heavy defeat has dropped their standings to third, with a points percentage of 57.29 from their previous 61.11 after the Perth win. With three Tests remaining in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, Rohit’s side must secure victories to keep their hopes alive for a third consecutive WTC final at Lord's next year.