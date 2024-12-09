News
Home  » Cricket » 'Won't Be Surprised If He's Back Amongst The Runs'

'Won't Be Surprised If He's Back Amongst The Runs'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 09, 2024 05:41 IST
'He is putting in the hard yards, he is putting in the effort.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's dedication shines after Adelaide loss. Photograph: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli wasted no time in turning the page after India's disappointing loss in Adelaide.

Just hours after the match concluded, Kohli was spotted hitting the nets, his focus unwavering as he prepares for the crucial Brisbane Test.

While Kohli's recent form has been a cause for concern, his relentless work ethic remains inspiring. His century in the Perth Test showcased his class, but subsequent failures in Adelaide have fuelled speculation.

However, his immediate return to the nets sends a powerful message to his team-mates and the cricketing world.

The sight of Kohli working on his game while post-match discussions were still ongoing left batting legend Sunil Gavaskar impressed. Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar lauded Kohli's commitment and urged other players to emulate his work ethic.

'By going out in the nets today, shows his dedication. But that is what I would like to see from everybody else,' Gavaskar said.

'He's working hard, he's sweating, and that is what you want to see. After that, if you get out, no problem, because that's what sport is all about. You will get runs one day, will get wickets one day, next day you will not. But you've got to put in the effort.

'He is putting in the hard yards, he is putting in the effort, and that's why I won't be surprised if he's back amongst the runs in the next game.'

As the Indian team heads to the Gabba for the third Test at the Gabba, all eyes will be on Kohli.

Can he rediscover his form and inspire India to victory?

REDIFF CRICKET
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

