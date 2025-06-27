Rohit recounts 'gift' Team India gave Australia at T20 WC

IMAGE: India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's scintillating 41-ball 92 to beat Australia by 24 runs in their concluding Super Eights fixture and qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup unbeaten. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's One-Day International skipper Rohit Sharma shared his thoughts on the rivalry between Men in Blue and Australia in recent ICC tournaments.

Australia defeated India in the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup final by six wickets, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

A year later, during the T20 World Cup in West India, Team India registered a 24-run victory over the Aussies in the Super Eight to advance to the semi-final of the tournament.

Speaking on avenging the ODI World Cup loss, Rohit said in an interview on JioHotstar, 'Australia had ruined our and the whole country's November 19 in the ODI WC Final, so we should also give them a gift. These kinds of things were talked about in the dressing room. We had it in our minds that if we win this match, Australia will be out of this T20 World Cup.'

'When I stepped out to play against Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup, all I had in my mind was that I had to score somehow. I had to perform well against them and score runs against them. I was looking to attack against each and every Australian bowler,' he added.

Rohit slammed 92 runs off just 41 balls, which was laced with eight maximums and seven boundaries in his innings at a strike rate of 224.39

On June 29 last year in Barbados, India ended an 11-year-long ICC Trophy drought, beating South Africa by seven runs to capture the ICC T20 World Cup title for the second time. This was Rohit's second ICC T20 WC title and his first ICC title as a captain.