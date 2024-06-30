News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit channels Djokovic in T20 World Cup celebration

Rohit channels Djokovic in T20 World Cup celebration

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 30, 2024 13:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

India's World Cup victory under Rohit Sharma's captaincy was a dream come true for the 37-year-old leader.

As the final ball was bowled, emotions ran high. Cameras captured Rohit overcome with joy, collapsing to the ground and tapping the pitch at Kensington Oval. Tears welled up in his eyes.

 

But Rohit's celebration went beyond the usual. In a video released by the ICC, the captain was seen taking a curious victory bite - a mouthful of soil from the very pitch that witnessed India's triumph.

 

This gesture echoed the actions of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who famously chews on the Wimbledon grass after his victories.

Rohit Sharma

While the reasons behind these on-field nibbles remain unknown, they add a personal touch to the celebrations. Perhaps, for Rohit, it was a way to truly absorb the moment, a symbolic gesture of savouring the victory earned on that very ground. Just like Djokovic, this might become a signature celebration for Rohit Sharma, etching his name in cricketing history alongside his World Cup win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Virat Kohli celebrates with heartwarming video call
Virat Kohli celebrates with heartwarming video call
PIX: How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
PIX: How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
Coach Dravid ends reign with World Cup high
Coach Dravid ends reign with World Cup high
MVA partners to jointly contest Maha polls: Pawar
MVA partners to jointly contest Maha polls: Pawar
Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach
Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach
SEE: Bumrah's sweet family reunion
SEE: Bumrah's sweet family reunion
New criminal laws replace British-era laws on July 1
New criminal laws replace British-era laws on July 1

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach

Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach

SEE: Bumrah's sweet family reunion

SEE: Bumrah's sweet family reunion

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances