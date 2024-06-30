Rohit channels Djokovic in T20 World Cup celebration

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

India's World Cup victory under Rohit Sharma's captaincy was a dream come true for the 37-year-old leader.

As the final ball was bowled, emotions ran high. Cameras captured Rohit overcome with joy, collapsing to the ground and tapping the pitch at Kensington Oval. Tears welled up in his eyes.

But Rohit's celebration went beyond the usual. In a video released by the ICC, the captain was seen taking a curious victory bite - a mouthful of soil from the very pitch that witnessed India's triumph.

This gesture echoed the actions of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who famously chews on the Wimbledon grass after his victories.

While the reasons behind these on-field nibbles remain unknown, they add a personal touch to the celebrations. Perhaps, for Rohit, it was a way to truly absorb the moment, a symbolic gesture of savouring the victory earned on that very ground. Just like Djokovic, this might become a signature celebration for Rohit Sharma, etching his name in cricketing history alongside his World Cup win.