How Team India celebrated inside Lord's dressing room

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant celebrate winning the second Test against England at Lord's, August 16, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It was a special evening for the Indian team as they trounced England by 151 runs in the second Test and they celebrated it in some style inside the dressing room at Lord's.

'London Special: #TeamIndia basks in Lord's glory,' BCCI captioned the video on Instagram.

'DO NOT MISS: The range of emotions, the reactions & the aura in the Indian dressing room post the historic win at the @homeofcricket.'

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Instagram

'All I can say is that I am really proud of the team. We have had some amazing overseas wins, but this one is right up there because of the belief and the character we showed and that's been the hallmark of our team,' Captain Virat Kohli says in the video.

'The way we played, the way we came back especially in the second innings, this win really means lot to us,' says vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who made a welcome return to form.

'Not just 1 or 2 guys but all 11 came together at different stages, put their hand up and took the responsibility,' adds Rohit Sharma.

'To come here and perform and win the match for the country, this is the biggest achievement for me,', says Mohammed Siraj, who broke Kapil Dev's 39-year record for the most number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a Lord's Test.