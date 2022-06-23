News
Rohit pens a heartfelt note after 15 years in international cricket

By Rediff Cricket
June 23, 2022 15:27 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday shared a special message after completing 15 years in international cricket.

On this day in 2007, Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut against Ireland. India had won the match by nine wickets.

 

On the occasion, Rohit took to social media to share a beautiful post for his fans for the support he has received over the years.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit wrote: ' 15 years in my favourite jersey’. The tweet was followed by a message for fans.

‘15 years in my favourite jersey Hello everyone. Today I’ll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,’ Rohit said in an official statement.

‘I just want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the player that I am today.’

‘To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across. Thanking you, RS,’ he added.

The 34-year-old is presently the skipper of the Indian cricket team in all formats. This year is a special one for Rohit as he would be leading the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Rediff Cricket
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

